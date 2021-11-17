America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Buys 5,200 Shares of Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Kenneth Rogozinski bought 19,800 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $131,868.00.

ATAX opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.62. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 17.02, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. America First Multifamily Investors’s payout ratio is presently 107.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 514,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 134,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $760,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $638,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 55,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

