Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Sells $65,984.70 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $65,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACEL opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.42.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

