Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.790-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN stock opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $7,364,273.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wendy’s stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

