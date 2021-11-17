Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to Hold

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Group of Companies Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories principally in the United States and internationally. Superior Group of Companies Inc., formerly known as Superior Uniform Group Inc., is based in Seminole, Florida. “

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $414.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.93. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

