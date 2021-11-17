Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraine. The company’s product consists of STS101, which are in clinical stage. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STSA. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of STSA opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.32. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $176,264.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 335,180 shares of company stock worth $1,746,919. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

