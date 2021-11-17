Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter worth $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 20.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter worth $222,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

CNS stock opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.29. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.49.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.