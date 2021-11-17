Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after acquiring an additional 71,749 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,296,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

UE stock opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

