Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $463,000 Stock Position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Landec during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

LNDC opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

