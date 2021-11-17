Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $148.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.01. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MODV. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV).

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.