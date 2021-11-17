Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

