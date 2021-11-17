State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco Sells 997 Shares

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) CEO Michael Larocco sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $51,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Larocco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Michael Larocco sold 1,833 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $94,307.85.

STFC opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.70 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts forecast that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 65,903 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of State Auto Financial by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in State Auto Financial by 2.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

