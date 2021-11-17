Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells 1,027 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $85,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, November 14th, Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95.

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $2,176,924.12.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.52. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after buying an additional 747,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

