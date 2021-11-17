Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,085,000.31 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,431 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $1,085,000.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Camille Peterson sold 6,052 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $863,378.32.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $137.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.71. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 250,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

