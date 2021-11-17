Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 1,625 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $899,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total value of $2,061,772.80.

Shares of MPWR opened at $575.97 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.83 and a fifty-two week high of $576.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $507.23 and a 200 day moving average of $433.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

