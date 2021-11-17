CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a peer perform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 217.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $89.69.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares in the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

