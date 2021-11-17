Private Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a 200 day moving average of $147.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $219.70.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

