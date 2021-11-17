Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Position Lessened by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHD. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

SPHD opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43.

