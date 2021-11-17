First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 111.8% in October

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FKU opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
