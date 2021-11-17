First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Up 111.8% in October

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the October 14th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FKU opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.21. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $46.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FKU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

