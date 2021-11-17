Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TT opened at $193.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.36 and its 200-day moving average is $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

