Bytom Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $81.11 million and $12.86 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.99 or 0.00385261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000407 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001955 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,713,809,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,617,003,894 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

