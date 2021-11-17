Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) versus Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Financial Contrast

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Navient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 30.37 $7.45 million N/A N/A Navient $3.73 billion 0.86 $412.00 million $5.08 3.93

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Navient shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Navient shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15% Navient 25.74% 29.54% 0.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Robinhood Markets and Navient, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38 Navient 0 6 4 0 2.40

Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus price target of $45.95, indicating a potential upside of 35.67%. Navient has a consensus price target of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Navient.

Summary

Navient beats Robinhood Markets on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio. The Consumer Lending segment owns, originates, acquires and services high-quality private education loans. The Business Processing segment engages in the provision of government and healthcare services. The Other segment consists of corporate liquidity portfolio, gains and losses incurred on the repurchase of debt, unallocated expenses of shared services and restructuring/other reorganization expenses. The company was founded on November 7, 2013 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.