Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 20,724 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 38.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 68.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $443.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $448.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.