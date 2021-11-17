AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

VECO opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

