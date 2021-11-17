AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,781 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,235,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,870,000 after purchasing an additional 115,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,932,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,896,000 after acquiring an additional 402,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after acquiring an additional 68,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.49. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

