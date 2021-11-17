Zacks: Analysts Expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Smart Sand reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 440%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the second quarter worth $126,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $95,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 17.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

