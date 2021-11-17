-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to post ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.67). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

