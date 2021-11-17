Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

