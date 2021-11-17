Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.73). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

CMPI opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

