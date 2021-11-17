Analysts Expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to Post -$1.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($1.12). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.48. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

