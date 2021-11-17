Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) CFO Bryon T. Mcgregor Acquires 4,000 Shares

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) CFO Bryon T. Mcgregor bought 4,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alto Ingredients stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $389.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.17). Alto Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

