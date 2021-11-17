Finbar Larkin Sells 197 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Finbar Larkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Finbar Larkin sold 63 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $8,474.13.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $137.96 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.10, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.36.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,170,000 after purchasing an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

