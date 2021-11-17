Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $275,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MATX opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.41 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matson by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 10.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,434,000 after buying an additional 213,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,775,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after buying an additional 37,334 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 72,124.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,598,000 after buying an additional 626,037 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

