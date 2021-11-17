Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Given New $29.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWCH has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.82.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

In other news, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $2,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,521,526 shares of company stock worth $38,578,213 over the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Switch by 43,360.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,269,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,121,000 after buying an additional 4,259,275 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Switch by 169,985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after buying an additional 3,195,735 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Switch during the 2nd quarter worth $56,458,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

