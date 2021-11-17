Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.72% from the company’s previous close.

RACE has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.82.

NYSE RACE opened at $257.89 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $266.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.60 and a 200-day moving average of $216.54.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Amundi bought a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,014,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,959,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1,678.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 706,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,566,000 after purchasing an additional 666,732 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 40.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,662,000 after purchasing an additional 660,422 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ferrari by 95.2% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

