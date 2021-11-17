AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 109,783 Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,783 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 287.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 target price on the stock.

Enel Américas stock opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13. Enel Américas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20.

Enel Américas Profile

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.