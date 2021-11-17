AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Ross bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,650 shares of company stock valued at $398,658 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

