American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 161.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 439,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after acquiring an additional 271,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,296,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.06. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 6.99%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

