AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOUT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Outdoor Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

AOUT opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $353.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.06. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.49%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, Director Gregory J. Jr. Gluchowski purchased 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,425. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,080.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

