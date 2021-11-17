AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,393 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iRobot by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $92.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.27. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

