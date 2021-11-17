Peter H. Jr. Stratton Sells 43,816 Shares of Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CFO Peter H. Jr. Stratton sold 43,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $350,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of DXLG opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The stock has a market cap of $546.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 137.94%. The business had revenue of $138.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXLG. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Destination XL Group from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

