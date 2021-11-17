Joseph Scalzo Sells 12,683 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Joseph Scalzo sold 23,728 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,205.12.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Joseph Scalzo sold 52,300 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $2,078,925.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Joseph Scalzo sold 95,558 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $3,523,223.46.

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $583,380.48.

On Thursday, October 7th, Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $528,941.28.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 137.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 52,034 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,032,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,588,000 after buying an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $2,019,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

SMPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.15.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

