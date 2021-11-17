Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $72,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $1,152,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 2.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth $51,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $62.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes SE has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

