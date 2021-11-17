Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 53,202 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,202 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $70,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.51 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.