Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.81% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $68,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after purchasing an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,206,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $675,866,000 after buying an additional 18,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after buying an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HII. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HII opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $224.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.65 and its 200-day moving average is $206.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

