Virtu Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVACU) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 49.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition by 16.9% during the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 322,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SVACU opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

