Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Short Interest Update

Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 52.6% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDUT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X Education ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Education ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,160,000.

Shares of EDUT stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18. Global X Education ETF has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

