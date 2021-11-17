Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Update

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the October 14th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 105.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 22,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.