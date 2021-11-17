Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 6.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 0.88. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 41,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,828 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.