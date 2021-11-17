Piper Sandler Boosts Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $88.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFBC. Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.44. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,307 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

