Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Now Covered by Analysts at CLSA

Equities research analysts at CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BSDGY opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. Bosideng International has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

